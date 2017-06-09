Pages Navigation Menu

… Says Nigerian prisons system needs reform

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

EMBATTLED journalist and blogger, Kemi Olunloyo, has lamented the poor state of Nigerian prisons. She, therefore, stated that the prison system in the country needs urgent reform. She said this via her Twitter after she regained her freedom from the Port Harcourt Prison on Monday. Olunloyo, who is the daughter of a former governor of […]

