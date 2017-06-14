Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Private firms must cough up ‘stolen’ state cash – Occupy Ghana – Citifmonline

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citifmonline

Private firms must cough up 'stolen' state cash – Occupy Ghana
Citifmonline
It seems private companies who have unlawfully siphoned monies belonging to the state will not get off the hook this time around , following an order by the Supreme Court for the Auditor General to retrieve those monies. The Supreme Court on Wednesday …
Supreme Court orders AG to surcharge public officersMyjoyonline.com
Occupy Ghana gets Supreme Court blessing in case against Auditor-GeneralYEN.COM.GH
In Court: : Supreme Court orders Auditor General to retrieve all 'stolen' moniesPulse.com.gh
Starr 103.5 FM –Primenewsghana
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.