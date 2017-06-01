Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Schäfer calls on Police Minister to bring back specialised gang units – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Schäfer calls on Police Minister to bring back specialised gang units
Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has called on the police minister to fulfil promises of bringing back specialised gang units within the South African Police Service. Schäfer says a flare-up of gang activity in Lavender Hill is not
Minister of Police must fulfill promise of gang units – Debbie SchaferPoliticsweb
Lavender Hill schools re-open after warring gang shootingsIndependent Online
Schools reopen after bullets fly in gang turf warsTimes LIVE

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.