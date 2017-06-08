School Bus Carrying Over 20 School Children Somersaults In A Freak Motor Accident In Imo State (Photos)
Information made available to Politics Nigeria reveals that some Pupils of Reformers International Nursery and Primary School, at number 13 Ogbonna street in Okigwe LGA of Imo State today were being conveyed to school via an official bus when it got involved in an accident.
All students were rescued alive and unhurt.
