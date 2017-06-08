Pages Navigation Menu

School Bus Carrying Over 20 School Children Somersaults In A Freak Motor Accident In Imo State (Photos)

A group of primary school students escaped unharmed after their school bus somersaulted in a freak motor accident.

Information made available to Politics Nigeria reveals that some Pupils of Reformers International Nursery and Primary School, at number 13 Ogbonna street in Okigwe LGA of Imo State today were being conveyed to school via an official bus when it got involved in an accident.

All students were rescued alive and unhurt.

The post School Bus Carrying Over 20 School Children Somersaults In A Freak Motor Accident In Imo State (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

