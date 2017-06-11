Pages Navigation Menu

School feeding: 1.287million pupils benefiting, 14,574 cooks hired – Presidency

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

The presidency says a total of N3,770,688,144 billion have been released for the feeding of 1,287,270 school children in nine states under the HomeGrown School Feeding Programme (a Social Investment Programme) of the Buhari presidency. Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, said this in a statement on Sunday. He noted that […]

