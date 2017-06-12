Pages Navigation Menu

Schools close down in Ketu-South following tidal wave destruction

Myjoyonline.com

Schools close down in Ketu-South following tidal wave destruction
Myjoyonline.com
High tides that caused flooding in the Ketu-South District of the Volta Region have caused schools to remain closed on Monday as the classrooms are serving as makeshift homes for displaced residents. Sunday's high tides were one of the many that hit
Over 1500 displaced by tidal waves at Blekusu in Ketu SouthCitifmonline
V/R: Schools closed to accommodate tidal waves victimsStarr 103.5 FM
Tidal waves sweep through Volta, Central regions leaving hundreds to fleeYEN.COM.GH

all 6 news articles »

