Schools close down in Ketu-South following tidal wave destruction – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
Schools close down in Ketu-South following tidal wave destruction
High tides that caused flooding in the Ketu-South District of the Volta Region have caused schools to remain closed on Monday as the classrooms are serving as makeshift homes for displaced residents. Sunday's high tides were one of the many that hit …
