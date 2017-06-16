Schools commemorate Day of the African Child – New Era
New Era
Schools commemorate Day of the African Child
Windhoek-The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has reiterated that its implementation guidelines still stand regarding commemoration of the Day of the African Child. Following wide consultations last year the ministry issued a directive that the …
