Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Schools should have CCTV installed in them – Police

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Niger State Police Command has given advise to both State government and school owners to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) to help curb any form of  criminal activities. This suggestion was made by the  Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Bala Elkanah, during a sensitisation campaign by the state’s Child Rights Protection Agency …

The post Schools should have CCTV installed in them – Police appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.