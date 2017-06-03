Science Makes Shocking Revelation About Women With Big Butts

A new scientific research has revealed a shocking connection between big booty and intelligence in women. According to the recent study conducted by the prestigious University of Oxford, it was discovered that women with big booty and some junks in the trunk are most likely to exhibit higher level of intelligence compared to some “Becky…

The post Science Makes Shocking Revelation About Women With Big Butts appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

