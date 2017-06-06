Scotland-England match security boosted – Sky News
|
Sky News
|
Scotland-England match security boosted
Sky News
Cordons and bag searches are among the steps being taken by police at Saturday's world cup qualifier in Glasgow. 10:46, UK, Tuesday 06 June 2017. The teams line up before November's game at Wembley, which England. Image: The teams line up …
Extra security in place for Scotland v England game
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!