Scrabble to be added to schools curriculum -LASG

The Technical Director of the Lagos State Scrabble Association, Adetona Odukomaiya, on Friday said plans were underway to add scrabble to schools’ curriculum in the state. Odukomaiya told the News Agency of Nigeria that the association had been working closely with the State Ministry of Education to ensure its implementation. “We have introduced scrabble as …

