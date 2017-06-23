Season of conspiracy theories Presidential campaign overheats – The Star, Kenya
It was the week that NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga's former prime ministerial aide Salim Lone stood by his side again and the former Prime Minister accused the Armed Forces and police of being dragooned into an election-rigging plot.
