Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Season of conspiracy theories Presidential campaign overheats – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Season of conspiracy theories Presidential campaign overheats
The Star, Kenya
It was the week that NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga's former prime ministerial aide Salim Lone stood by his side again and the former Prime Minister accused the Armed Forces and police of being dragooned into an election-rigging plot.
Chaos and fraud part and parcel of Kenya's political campaignsThe Standard
Meru leaders seek to exclude rivals from presidential tourKDRTV

all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.