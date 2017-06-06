SEC to revoke registration of 400 professionals – Vanguard
THISDAY Newspapers
SEC to revoke registration of 400 professionals
Vanguard
Plans are in top gear by the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, to revoke the registration of 400 capital market professionals over failure to comply with the commission's directive on updated information of their companies by July 31, 2017.
