Security Agents Comb Magu’s House As Plot To Remove EFCC Boss Thickens

Some unknown security agents were said to have combed an uncompleted bungalow belonging to the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, as a fresh plot for his removal is being hatched.

The Nation gathered that some lobbyists, comprising “powerful” citizens, have allegedly visited London with the names of two likely candidates to succeed Magu.

It is understood that the preferred candidates are a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, with the former highly-favoured.

According to the prominent newspaper, the security agents, who combed his uncompleted bungalow in Karshi, an Abuja suburb, in search of some evidence, were said to have dug up a soak-away pit at the site – apparently in search of buried cash or some documents.

It was gathered that the combing of the bungalow was however in futility as nothing incriminating was found.

It was also learnt that the invasion of his house by the security men shocked the acting EFCC Boss who was away in Malawi, even as it led to panic among investigators – in Magu’s household – and among his associates on the sudden search without warrant.

It would be recalled, Magu was rejected by the Senate as the substantive chairman of the EFCC following the reaffirmation of a report on him by the Department of State Services (DSS). The secret police argued that Magu cannot lead the country’s anti-corruption agency.

Magu’s rejection has caused some disquiet between the Presidency and the Senate, with the latter demanding that the Acting Chairman should vacate the office.

Speaking on the matter, a source, who spoke in confidence, said: “Some powerful forces have decided to prevail on the President to remove Magu, having been rejected twice by the Senate. They said Magu should not be treated as indispensable. “Some of them are angry that the EFCC has been closing in on them and their associates. Others have outstanding reports against them. “They are using likely conflict between the Presidency and the National Assembly as an excuse but they are out to protect class interest. “Some of them have also been uncomfortable with the style of the EFCC chairman. They alleged that it might have political backlash for the President. “If care is not taken, these powerful lobbyists may have their way. A principal officer of the National Assembly is said to be highly connected with one of the shortlisted candidates. “The plot has been perfected in a manner that Magu’s removal might be a priority decision of the government before or when the President returns.”

The leakage of the search for Magu’s replacement has ruffled feathers in EFCC and among some government functionaries.

