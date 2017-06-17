Security expert warns against unguarded utterances

By Ishola Balogun

A renowned security analyst, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni has expressed concerns over what he called ‘uncoordinated utterances from many Nigerians’ regarding the eviction of the Igbos from Northern Nigeria.

Ambassador Mumuni also called on the South East elders (Ohaneze Ndigbo), including South East Governors’ Forum to be bold enough to come out openly to redress the IPOB’s agitation of Biafra Republic and declaration of secession from Nigeria.

The author of “the two most read books globally on terrorism:Global Terrorism and its Effects on Humanity and Demand by Terror” described the developments as very disturbing and unpatriotic, calling on government at all levels to take proactive measures before it gets out of hands. He similarly faulted the actions of the Arewa Youths Forum as well as the pan-Yoruba group who are also calling for Oduduwa Republic.

Mumuni said Nigerians must not vilify or punish the entire Igbos who have contributed to the development of Nigerian communities, including the Northern states because of a single man, ‘who is obviously championing a sponsored and unwarranted cause.’

The post Security expert warns against unguarded utterances appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

