Security officers kill Five militants In Hotel Attack

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Five militants have been killed by the Malian security forces in an attack at the weekend on a luxury resort popular with Western expatriates outside Mali’s capital Bamako. “This was without doubt a terrorist attack,” Security Minister Salif Traore told Radio France International. “The anti-terrorist forces arrived on the scene immediately afterwards. Five terrorists were …

