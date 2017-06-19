Security officers kill Five militants In Hotel Attack

Five militants have been killed by the Malian security forces in an attack at the weekend on a luxury resort popular with Western expatriates outside Mali’s capital Bamako. “This was without doubt a terrorist attack,” Security Minister Salif Traore told Radio France International. “The anti-terrorist forces arrived on the scene immediately afterwards. Five terrorists were …

