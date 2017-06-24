‘Security operatives shot Shiites members during procession’

The Shiites group has accused the Kaduna State Police and other security agents of opening fire on their during a procession to mark the yearly Qudus Day.

The group also said the police used tear gas on their members in an attempt disperse them during the peaceful procession, which resulted bodily injuries on many of their members and the killing of one boy, who was allegedly shot.

A leader of the group, Sheikh Yakubu Yahaya who spoke to The Guardian, lamented the development and questioned the rationale behind opening fire on armless citizens who were on a peaceful procession.

He alleged that some governors may have been contracted to kill the Shi’ite group in Nigeria, stressing that: “We have taken our case to Allah and will seek legal redress accordingly as law abiding citizens.

“The security agents in about 15 trucks heavily armed descended ‎on the armless citizens on peaceful procession. As at now, we are aware that one person was shot and several people sustained various degrees of injuries.”

However, the Anti-Corruption Network has accused the Kaduna State government of intolerance of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiite, while calling for fairness and justice to all and sundry.

Executive Secretary of the organisation, Ebenezer Oyetakin who was in Kaduna to monitor the procession, said at a press conference, after the Police dispersed the group that “the Shi’ite sect is not a violent group that any government should threaten their existence.”

Meanwhile, the convener of Concerned Nigeria, Deji Adeyanju, was also in Kaduna to monitor the procession to authenticate or denounce the negative narratives about the Shiite group.

He said: “What we experienced yesterday is nothing ‎but the height of impunity where security agencies saddled with the responsibilities of protecting the people decided to use tear gas to disperse a peaceful procession to the point of shooting with live ammunition.

“We witnessed the police dispersing people who were on a peaceful procession with tear gas and fired live bullet at them and it is rather unfortunate. We are calling for the release of the leader of the IMN, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife according to the court ruling.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer‎ (PPRO), ASP Mustapha Mohammed confirmed the development that security agents stopped the procession to prevent a break down of law and order.

He added that investigation into the matter was ongoing. He, however, did not confirm any casualty as at the time of filing this report.

