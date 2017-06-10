See AFCON 2017 Qualifiers Results

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers Results..

Sierra Leone 2 – 1 Kenya Freetown National Stadium Guinea-Bissau 0 – 0 Namibia Estadio 24 de Setembro Nigeria 0 – 2 South Africa Tokelo Rantie (54)

Percy Tau (81) Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Niger 0 – 0 Swaziland Stade General Seyni Kountche Cameroon 1 – 0 Morocco Vincent Aboubakar (30) Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Botswana 0 – 1 Mauritania Abdallahi Soudani (78) Francistown Stadium Zambia 0 – 1 Mozambique Levy Mwanawasa Stadium Burundi 3 – 0 South Sudan Prince Louis Rwagasore Stadium Malawi 1 – 0 Comoros Kamazu Stadium Libya 5 – 1 Seychelles Mohamed Anis Saltou (23)

Ahmad Benali (pen 27)

Hamdou Elhouni (45)

Mohamed Zubya (66)

Mouayad Ellafi (84) Leeroy Corallie (90) Stade Chadly Zouiten Sudan 1 – 3 Madagascar Mohamed Atahir (73) Faneva Ima Andriatsima (15)

Carolus Andriamahitsinoro (pen 62)

Faneva Ima Andriatsima (83) Al Abyed Stadium

