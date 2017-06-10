Pages Navigation Menu

See AFCON 2017 Qualifiers Results

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers Results..

10 June
Sierra Leone 2 – 1 Kenya
Freetown National Stadium
10 June
Guinea-Bissau 0 – 0 Namibia
Estadio 24 de Setembro
10 June
Nigeria 0 – 2 South Africa
Tokelo Rantie (54)
Percy Tau (81)
Godswill Akpabio International Stadium
10 June
Niger 0 – 0 Swaziland
Stade General Seyni Kountche
10 June
Cameroon 1 – 0 Morocco
Vincent Aboubakar (30)
Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium
10 June
Botswana 0 – 1 Mauritania
Abdallahi Soudani (78)
Francistown Stadium
10 June
Zambia 0 – 1 Mozambique
Levy Mwanawasa Stadium
10 June
Burundi 3 – 0 South Sudan
Prince Louis Rwagasore Stadium
10 June
Malawi 1 – 0 Comoros
Kamazu Stadium
09 June
Libya 5 – 1 Seychelles
Mohamed Anis Saltou (23)
Ahmad Benali (pen 27)
Hamdou Elhouni (45)
Mohamed Zubya (66)
Mouayad Ellafi (84)		 Leeroy Corallie (90)
Stade Chadly Zouiten
09 June
Sudan 1 – 3 Madagascar
Mohamed Atahir (73) Faneva Ima Andriatsima (15)
Carolus Andriamahitsinoro (pen 62)
Faneva Ima Andriatsima (83)
Al Abyed Stadium

