See APDA Nigeria New Party, Logo, Values, Vision, Mission, Ideology And Manifesto

Our Values

Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) stands for an inclusive Nigerian society based on principles of freedom, equality, solidarity, diversity and fairness. We are committed to fighting for social justice, job creation and economic growth. We shall initiate policies and programmes that will promote consumer rights, sustainable development and financial market reforms so as to create a stronger, more democratic nation and a better future for every Nigerian. Our priority is to fight unemployment and ensure that our societies and markets become fairer. We are determined to restore hope and trust of Nigerians for and in the future of our country.

Vision

Our values, as encapsulated above, and our vision, mission and ideology include a just, peaceful and democratic Nigeria, free from hunger and premised on freedom and justice. We shall entrench the inalienable rights of Nigerians to work whilst guaranteeing protection of their lives and personal safety as well as shielding them from all acts of torture and degradation. We shall protect freedoms of association, the right to free expression and provide genuine social security.

Mission

Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) is committed to preserving and fostering support for the rights, liberties and aspirations of all Nigerian citizens with equality and without exclusion. We shall achieve this idea through education, voter registration and personal participation in the political process in all local, state and national campaigns and elections for public office and political initiatives. The core of our mission is the creation of a Nigeria that is Africa’s strongest voice and force for peace and freedom. We are committed to a Nigeria that comes together around our enduring values.

Ideology

Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance as a social democratic party is irrevocably committed to curbing inequality, oppression of the underprivileged and poverty in Nigeria. The party will focus on entrenching universally accessible public services for the elderly, children and the physically challenged. For our level of development, we shall pursue a mixed economic that is private sector driven while ensuring that critical essential services would be operated and delivered by the public sector. We pledge to recreate a Nigeria that guarantees all its citizens the right to pursue their aspirations and achieve their full potentials

