Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Between Ubi Franklin and healthy toto eater

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

MMMG Boss, Ubi Franklin, has reacted to a comment dropped by a follower who has a ‘unique’ name on an Instagram post he made. The music label boss who is currently in Ghana wrote; “I am a strong believer of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. My Faith Got me here #theresgottobemore” However his follower ‘healthy toto …

The post See Between Ubi Franklin and healthy toto eater appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.