See Car Loaded With Bombs Parked In Front Of Diamond Bank In Jos (Photos)

All staffs of Diamond bank Katako Branch, Jos and residents has vacated after a suspected car loaded with explosives was spotted in front of the Bank.

JTownConnect Metro gathered that the car has been packed for 1day and some hours without no one coming for it.

Scared residents and staffs of the Diamond Bank Katako branch raised an alarm, called for the anti Bomb squad who wasted no time and landed at the scene.

The Anti Bomb Squad blocked the commercial roads preventing people and vehicles from passing and going out.

After proper investigation and checking, it was noticed that the anti Bomb squad detonated an explosive from the car after which it tolled away.

See more photos below:

