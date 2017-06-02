See Details of Late Moji Olaiya’s Burial Arrangement

Yomi Fabyi, the publicity secretary for Moji Olaiya’s burial committee has just announced that the late actress will be buried at Ikoyi Cemetery once her remains arrive in Nigeria. He however didn’t give a specific date for the burial or when her body will arrive in Nigeria. See the statement below: It is CONFIRMED that […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

