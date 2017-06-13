See female morgue attendant who says she loves the dead, and gets dumped by her boyfriend

A Kenyan lady has revealed she loves her job so much, she had to end her relationship with her boyfriend because of it. Alice Awuor Omito, 26, is a morgue attendant, and she has been working at the mortuary since 2015. She started with Star Mortuary in Kisumu, before heading to Rosewood Funeral Home in …

The post See female morgue attendant who says she loves the dead, and gets dumped by her boyfriend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

