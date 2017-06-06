Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See how a Vigilante group killed a student of Benue State Polythenic

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An undergraduate of Benue State Polythenic identified as Emmanuel Akola was accused of being a cultist and member of a notorious group terrorizing the community. The 20 year old is also alleged to be a friend to the four suspected armed robbers recently killed in the area by the vigilante. Akola, who also goes by …

The post See how a Vigilante group killed a student of Benue State Polythenic appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.