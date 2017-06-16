See how actor Gideon Okeke escapes death after a follower on Instagram warns him ahead (Video) – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
See how actor Gideon Okeke escapes death after a follower on Instagram warns him ahead (Video)
Information Nigeria
Nigerian Actor, Gideon Okeke, has revealed how God used a follower on his Instagram to save him from a dangerous attack he encountered recently. The follower sent him a Direct message, where she told him that she had a dream about him and added that …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!