Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See lady who raised alarm that made residents lynch Ghanaian Soldier to death

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Do you recall how a Ghanaian Soldier, Captain Mahama,  was lynched  to death by residents after he went jogging due to the alarm raised by a Ghanaian lady? The lady who raised the alarm has been arrested in a village near Kumasi, and according to her she did that because she saw him with a pistol.  

The post See lady who raised alarm that made residents lynch Ghanaian Soldier to death appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.