See Lovely Photos From Ghanaian Musician Stonebwoy’s Wedding Today

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his heartthrob Dr Louisa Ansong whose friends organized a bridal shower for few days back, held their traditional marriage today, at his bride’s family house in Tema and the wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends of the couple. According to close sources, the couple wedding will be …

The post See Lovely Photos From Ghanaian Musician Stonebwoy’s Wedding Today appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

