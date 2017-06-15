Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See man whose faulty fridge started the London Tower fire (Photos)

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

This is the mini-cab driver whose faulty fridge is alleged to have started the Grenfell Tower inferno. Behailu Kebede, a father of one, raised the alarm after flames took hold in his flat at number 16 on the fourth floor. Maryann Adam, 41, who lived at number 14, told how Mr Kebede banged on her […]

The post See man whose faulty fridge started the London Tower fire (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.