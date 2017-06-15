See Mohammed Al Haj Ali Who Escaped Death In War In Syria Later Died In London Tower Fire Incident

A young man who managed to survive the horrific war in Syria has ended up dead in the London tower fire incident

Mohammed Al Haj Ali was just 25 years old

According to a Daily Star UK report, the first victim of the London tower block inferno has been named.

The young man, a Syrian refugee who came to London “to find safety” has died in the Grenfell Tower fire.

Identified as Mohammed Al Haj Ali, he died in the blaze in west London yesterday that has so far claimed at least 17 lives.

A friend of his said in a heartbreaking statement: “He survived Assad, he survived the war, only to be killed in a tower block in London, there are no words.”

According to The Telegraph, he also sent a message to his family saying, “the fire is here, goodbye”.

Today charity Syrian Solidarity Campaign said on its Facebook page: “RIP Mohammed Al Haj Ali.

“A Syrian refugee in the UK, Mohammed passed away in the #Grenfell tower fire yesterday.





“We are heartbroken for his family, who thought he had found safety in the UK. To Allah we belong and to him we shall return.”

The blaze ripped through the tower in North Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Flames spread between the second and 24th floors as emergency services struggled to get the blaze under control.

The tower block fire was finally put out this morning as brave firefighters risked their lives to wade through the inferno.

At least 17 casualties have already been confirmed by police.

But with many residents still missing and several people still believed to be inside the block, the death toll is expected to rise today.

And according to Sky’s Adam Boulton, the number of deaths could be as high as 100.