See photo of 19-year-old mother who tied baby’s mouth & dumped her in Lagos bush

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

Two days ago, we had brought you reports about 19-year-old nursing mother, Adebayo Ayomide, who was arrested in Lagos because she allegedly attempted to murder her 2-month-old baby. The secondary school drop-out allegedly gagged the baby, dumped her in a bush in Ikorodu to die and fled to Bariga. She had been impregnated by another 19-year-old Tewogbade […]

