See photo of 19-year-old mother who tied baby’s mouth & dumped her in Lagos bush

Two days ago, we had brought you reports about 19-year-old nursing mother, Adebayo Ayomide, who was arrested in Lagos because she allegedly attempted to murder her 2-month-old baby. The secondary school drop-out allegedly gagged the baby, dumped her in a bush in Ikorodu to die and fled to Bariga. She had been impregnated by another 19-year-old Tewogbade […]

The post See photo of 19-year-old mother who tied baby’s mouth & dumped her in Lagos bush appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

