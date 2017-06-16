See Photos From Ghanaian Singer, Stoneboy Wedding With Dr Louisa

Dancehall artiste Stonebowy and his sweetheart, Dr Louisa Ansong are tying the knot today, Friday, June 16.

The ceremony is underway and we have the first photos of the engagement ceremony to emerge.

The engagement, took place at Dr Louisa Ansong’s family house in Tema and was attended by family and close friends of the couple.

The wedding, according to sources, will take place at Unique Floral at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

Before the ceremony, close friends of Stonebwoy’s fiancé organised a bridal shower for her. For those who may not know, a bridal shower is a gift-giving party held for a bride-to-be in anticipation of her wedding.

The event came off at the Allure Spa in the City’s special Rainbow room.

Dr Ansong, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Denkyi African Sole, graduated from the KNUST with flying colours. She won six out of nine awards during the school’s graduation ceremony in 2016.

