See Photos From Omoni Oboli Father’s Burial

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

Omoni Oboli and her siblings on Friday 2nd June laid their father to rest in his country home in their hometown Mosogar, Delta State. The reception followed immediately at Mosogar Civic centre.

Until his death, Chief Matthew Eriyovwe Ukey worked as a Commissioner at the Delta State Civil Service Commission…
The burial was well attended by a representative of the Delta State Governor, his colleagues, politicians and law makers from Delta State; Omoni’s friends, colleagues, friends of the family and well wishers.

The 3 daylong event, brought friends and well wishers from all over who came to pay their last respect to a jolly good fellow, popularly known as Mobility.

See/ download exclusive photos from the burial.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

