See Photos From Omoni Oboli Father’s Burial

Omoni Oboli and her siblings on Friday 2nd June laid their father to rest in his country home in their hometown Mosogar, Delta State. The reception followed immediately at Mosogar Civic centre.

Until his death, Chief Matthew Eriyovwe Ukey worked as a Commissioner at the Delta State Civil Service Commission…

The burial was well attended by a representative of the Delta State Governor, his colleagues, politicians and law makers from Delta State; Omoni’s friends, colleagues, friends of the family and well wishers.

The 3 daylong event, brought friends and well wishers from all over who came to pay their last respect to a jolly good fellow, popularly known as Mobility.

See/ download exclusive photos from the burial. www.DanielSync.com

The post See Photos From Omoni Oboli Father’s Burial appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

