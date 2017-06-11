Pages Navigation Menu

See photos of one of the N200m mansions Nigeria’s richest kidnapper, Evans owned in Lagos

Nigeria’s richest kidnapper, billionaire Chukwudubem Onwuamadike alias Evans was arrested in Lagos yesterday at his mansion in Magodo. During interrogation, the richest & most brilliant kidnapper in Nigeria told police investigators he splashed part of his loot on luxurious properties. The suspect revealed he had two houses in Magodo, which he brought for N130million and N70million. […]

