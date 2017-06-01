Pages Navigation Menu

See Pictures From The Biggest Cocktail Party in Lagos

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Luxury vodka brand; Belvedere collaborated with foremost ice-cream brand, Hans & Rene, in hosting Lagos’ biggest cocktail party the ‘After Dark’. The event which took place on Sunday, 28th of May at Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, was well attended by young, hip and alternative crowd. The guests were treated to exotic cocktails made from […]

