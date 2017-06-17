Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Sexy photos of Rihanna from video of Dj Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts”

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Barbadian singer, Rihanna took to instagram to share hot new photos of herself, from the music video of Dj Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” The 29-year-old hitmaker practically stole the spotlight as she made a very flashy appearance on the music video which also featured collaborator Bryson Tiller.   The track is DJ Khaled’s fourth release from …

The post See Sexy photos of Rihanna from video of Dj Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.