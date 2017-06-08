See the adorable reason a police dog was sacked from his job

A police dog has been sacked from his job because it is just too friendly to be in the force. One year old Gavel loves rolling over and having his belly rubbed rather than standing to attention and looking menacing. The police dog-in-training failed to make the final cut for Queensland Police Service in […]

