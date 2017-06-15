Pages Navigation Menu

See The Innocent Man Whose Picture Was Published As Kidnapper Evans by Nigerian Police

Here is the innocent man whose picture has wrongfully been published by the Nigerian police as the Notorious Kidnapper Chukwudubem Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans

He is identified as Tochukwu Ambrose Onwuamadike from Akaboukwu Uruagu in Nnewi, Anambra state and a businessman based in Angola.

Mr Tochukwu has reportedly been jubilating over the arrest of the real Evans. His friends and some relatives

