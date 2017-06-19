See the mansion kidnapper Evans’ mother built (photo)

Vanguardngr’s visit to Akamili, Umudim in Nnewi, the home town of the dreaded kidnap kingpin, Mr. Chidumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, has revealed that a magnificent property in the maiden home compound of his mother, Mrs. Chinwe was alledgely built from the proceed of her son’s criminal act. See photo below:

The post See the mansion kidnapper Evans’ mother built (photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

