See The New Methods Rice Smugglers Use That Customs Just Discovered In Ogun (Photos)

Anti-Smuggling Campaign: Rice Smuggler’s Ingenious Ways Exposed!

Officers and men of Ogun Area Command have made 20 seizures between 19th May to 3rd June, 2017.

The seizures include:

– One Toyota Carina II car with rice concealed in boot,

spare tyre, engine compartment, roof and every

inconceivable parts of the rickety vehicle.

– One Renault truck loaded with two hundred (200) bags of

50kg rice concealed with woods and

– One J5 bus with thirty (30) bags of 50kg rice also

concealed with woods.

The seizure demonstrate the desperation of smugglers to bring in rice as NCS step up action against rice smugglers

The post See The New Methods Rice Smugglers Use That Customs Just Discovered In Ogun (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

