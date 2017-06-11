See The Nigerian Richest Kidnapper Arrested Yesterday With Names Of People He Kidnapped In Millions (Photo)

Before his arrest yesterday, Evans, was described as Nigeria most notorious, high profile kidnapper and the richest in Nigeria. His arrest yesterday elicited joy t the Force Headquarters, Kam Salem House, Abuja, and the Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos.

Evans, whose real name is Chukwudidumeme Onuamadike, aged 36, and hails from Umudim Village, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State has been involved in the kidnap of high profile individuals across the country. They include

1 Mbarikatta William Uboma, 35, kidnapped June 16th, 2012, at about 11am, on his arrival from Hungary, while he was close to his house. He was in the company of his brother, on their way from the airport, when another car emerged and blocked theirs. They grabbed Uboma, blindfolded him and forcefully abducted him – he was taken to an unknown destination. They later demanded a ransom of N10M. However, N2M was later paid while they collected other personal accessories. He was finally dropped at Okota on the third day.

2. Paul Cole, 34, from Ohafia in Abia State. A Director with Ocean Glory Commodities, Apapa, he was kidnapped on August 3rd, 2012, at Festac Town, together with his General Manager, Jude Ugoje, and another staff, Piriye Gogo, and taken to an unknown destination. They demanded for N10M. On August 6th, 2012, they collected N5M ransom at Maza-maza, before letting their victim off the hook.

3. Mohammed Jamal, 22, a Lebanese, was kidnapped on August 19, 2012, at Ajah by three armed men, taken away and blindfolded. N7M ransom was later paid at Ojo Barracks.

4. Kingsley Nwokenta, 34, was kidnapped on September 19, 2012, at Mile two under bridge, after he left Lebanana Bar, in Festac. Later, he paid N1.5M ransom while they made away with his black Toyota Venza and other accessories.

5. Anthony Ozoanidobi, 41, was kidnapped on October 10th, 2012, along Marwa Road Satellite town. Ransom of N1.5M was paid after which he was released at Apple junction, Amuwo-Odofin

6. Leo Abraham 58, was Kidnapped on August 20, 2012. He paid ransom of N5M and was later released along Badagry road, Lagos.

7. Ojukwu Cosmas, 45, sells Toyota parts at Aspanda Trade fair. He was kidnapped on January 21, 2016, at Festac town. It was not clear when and how he was released.

8. James Uduji was kidnapped close to his house at 7th Avenue, Festac Town, late last year. Held for 6 six weeks. He paid a ransom of $1M.

9. Chief Raymond Okoye – Odu-Na-Ichida. He was kidnapped in 2015. He also paid $1M as ransom, after being held captive for 2months

10. Uche Okoroafor, a trader at Alaba, was kidnapped in 2015, and held captive for three months. He also parted with $1M.

11. Elias Ukachukwu was kidnapped in November 2015. He, too, paid $1M. The date of his release could not be ascertained but it was gathered that his abductors were insisting on another $1M ransom, claiming family members were rude to them during negotiation.

12 Francis Umeh, also a spare parts dealer at Aspanda, was kidnapped in July 2016, at Raji Rasaki Estate. Released after two months in captivity.

The post See The Nigerian Richest Kidnapper Arrested Yesterday With Names Of People He Kidnapped In Millions (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

