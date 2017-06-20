See three friends set to marry same month, flaunts engagement rings (Photo)

Picture of these three best friends who all wedding in the same month have gone viral on Social Media. They all displayed their engagement rings flamboyantly without any sign of fear or grief as they are all already attributed with their husbands’ names – Mrs Thomas, Mrs Maitre and Mrs Ulysse. One of the pretty …

