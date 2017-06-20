Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See three friends set to marry same month, flaunts engagement rings (Photo)

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Picture of these three best friends who all wedding in the same month have gone viral on Social Media. They all displayed their engagement rings flamboyantly without any sign of fear or grief as they are all already attributed with their husbands’ names – Mrs Thomas, Mrs Maitre and Mrs Ulysse. One of the pretty …

The post See three friends set to marry same month, flaunts engagement rings (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.