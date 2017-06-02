Dammy Krane ‘arrested in US for grand theft, credit card fraud’ – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Dammy Krane 'arrested in US for grand theft, credit card fraud'
TheCable
'My Dear' singer, Dammy Krane, has been arrested in the US for alleged grand theft and credit card fraud, according to the information on JailBase. JailBase is a website containing a database of arrested persons. The singer was booked as Oyindamola …
