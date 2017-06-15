Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See what happened to a commercial s*x worker after she took unclad pictures of her customer( Read full story here )

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A commercial s*x worker, identified as Hilda Davids, will appear before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly took the unclad photographs of her customer after bouts of s*x at a hotel. The accused who is a  resident of Ikeja, is facing a two-count charge of intent to extort by blackmail and to steal but has …

The post See what happened to a commercial s*x worker after she took unclad pictures of her customer( Read full story here ) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.