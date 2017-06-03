See What Uche Jombo And Obasanjo Did On A Flight

Actress, Uche Jombo shared the selfie she took with former president Olusegun Obasanjo on board a plane and wrote; “Guess who was sitting beside me OBJ!!!! so of course I had to take a selfiep.s he’s not sleeping” Source: Naijaloaded

The post See What Uche Jombo And Obasanjo Did On A Flight appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

