See What Uche Jombo And Obasanjo Did On A Flight
Actress, Uche Jombo shared the selfie she took with former president Olusegun Obasanjo on board a plane and wrote; “Guess who was sitting beside me OBJ!!!! so of course I had to take a selfiep.s he’s not sleeping” Source: Naijaloaded
The post See What Uche Jombo And Obasanjo Did On A Flight appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Comments
