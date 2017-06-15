See what veteran actor Patrick Doyle says about Davido’s “30 Billion” slogan

Nollywood actor and ace broadcaster, Patrick Doyle while speaking to HipTV about entertainment and their impacts on youths have faulted Davido’s “30 billion” slogan from his “IF” song. According to the actor, most people don’t understand that money doesn’t come easily and might do anything just to get such money after listening to the song. …

The post See what veteran actor Patrick Doyle says about Davido’s “30 Billion” slogan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

