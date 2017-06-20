Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Who Singer Flavour Is Set To Settle Down With

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Enugu born highlife singer was in Nairobi, Kenya recently for the recording of Coke Studio Africa, which is set to begin airing soon. During his session on the studio, the “Ada Ada” crooner took to Coca-Cola Nigeria’s facebook page @cocacolanigeria to share his musical experience and guess what he dropped the line about the …

The post See Who Singer Flavour Is Set To Settle Down With appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.