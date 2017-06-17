Segun Awolowo Quits Politics

In Nigeria’s politics, stories abound of people who, at different times, have ridden on the crest of the name of the late political sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, to prominence.

Perhaps, it was the same reaction that greeted the emergence of Segun Awolowo on the political scene some years back.Famously called Otunba, the boss of Country Hotel and De-Skyline Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos came into the public consciousness after he contested as senator under the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

However, his ambition suffered a deadly blow when he lost at the primary.

Following the political defeat, he seems to have made a retreat from the murky waters of Nigerian politics, a decision that has now made him to face his hotel business squarely, the decision he has no reason to regret as the business is rolling in millions of naira.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

