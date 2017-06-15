Pages Navigation Menu

Segun Oni joins 2018 gubernatorial race in Ekiti State

Former Ekiti State Governor,  Olusegun Oni, has indicated his intention to contest next year’s governorship election in the state. Mr. Oni, who is the deputy national chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is expected to officially make an open declaration to run for governor in July. His campaign director general, Ife Arowosoge, made …

