SegWit2x Inches Closer Toward 80% Network Hashrate Support

When SegWit2x was first announced, people doubted this solution. More specifically, they were uncertain if the solution would reach the required 80% network hashrate threshold. It now appears this level is well within reach. The latest pool to signal SegWit2x is none other than BTCC. Things are looking quite positive for this solution, to say … Continue reading SegWit2x Inches Closer Toward 80% Network Hashrate Support

The post SegWit2x Inches Closer Toward 80% Network Hashrate Support appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

