Selecting the Starting XI for Arsenal for Opening Day of Season vs. Leicester – Bleacher Report
|
Bleacher Report
|
Selecting the Starting XI for Arsenal for Opening Day of Season vs. Leicester
Bleacher Report
It's not even a month since the dust settled on Arsenal's 2016/17 Premier League campaign and already thoughts are turning to next season. The Gunners paid the price for a slow start last time out, suffering a defeat to Liverpool on the opening day …
Premier League Fixtures: Iwobi, Ndidi clash in opening day
Iwobi, Ndidi to flag off 2017-18 Premier league season August 12
Arsenal's 2017/18 Fixtures Are Released
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!